Flora Growth Expands In UK And Costa Rica, Fulfills Orders Of Mambe, Almost Virgin And Mind Naturals Products

Colombia-based cannabis cultivator and producer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has expanded into the United Kingdom and Costa Rica.

The move comes on the heels of its initial public offering pricing announcement of 3,333,333 common stock shares that will net the company $16,666,665 in financing.

The company has fulfilled initial shipments of Mambe juices for the Central American food and beverage market.

Flora's Kasa Wholefoods division inked a deal with GMD Latinoamérica, a Costa Rica-based distributor, to export its primary brand Mambe to Puerto Limon in April.

Simultaneously, Flora Growth finalized an initial shipment of products under the Mind Naturals, Almost Virgin and Mambe brand names to the UK, marking the company's first shipment of CBD-infused products into Europe.

"Flora Growth's expansion into the UK and Central America aligns perfectly with our strategy of aggressive expansion into new markets, as we continue to establish our premium brands' international presence," Flora CEO Luis Merchan said Friday.

Mambe brand includes both CBD and non-CBD products made in Colombia from exotic Amazonian fruits.

Almost Virgin is the second brand behind Flora's Kasa Wholefoods division. The product line includes botanical sexual wellness products aimed at enhancing sexual experiences and relieving stress.

Mind Naturals was developed by Paulina Vega, former Miss Universe and Miss Colombia, and launched as the inaugural brand from the Flora Beauty division. The brand features 11 natural skincare products containing CBD and quality ingredients.

In November, Flora's Beauty division partnered with Latin American retailer Grupo SACI Falabella (BCS: FALABELLA) to sell Mind Naturals products in 15 physical retail locations in Colombia, as well as Falabella's e-commerce channels, Linio and Falabella.com.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash