New Cannabis Products: CBD Lotions, Delta-8 Disposable Vapes And Jushi's New Brands

CBD Lotions

Southern Tier Hemp, a New York-based CBD ag-tech company, released a new line of CBD lotions, both natural and menthol.

The company works closely with local New York farmers, community, scientists and industry specialists to create its product lines.

“As one of the first companies licensed to grow in New York State, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Southern Tier Hemp’s new suite of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products,” said Nicole Ruvo, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Southern Tier Hemp. “We can't wait for our customers to reap the health and wellness benefits of our natural line of products.”

Delta-8 Disposable Vapes

D8 Holdings Corp (NYSE:DEH) launched a new line of Delta-8 disposable vapes for the consumer market nationwide.

The company uses only high-quality oil and triple tests every product for potency, microbials, heavy metals, solvents and pesticides at third-party DEA-registered testing facilities. The new Delta-8 disposable vapes are available in four flavors: Melon x Berry, Watermelon x Ice, Mango x Strawberry and Guava x Lychee.

“Delta-8 THC products are being adopted at a faster rate than their CBD counterparts, which indicates that the $6.5 billion U.S. vape concentrate market projected by 2022, may be a lot more," said Chris Duffield, CEO of D8 Holdings. “We’re seeing this in part because Delta-8 doesn’t have nearly the same negative side effects of regular THC or Delta-9. For example, with Delta-8, you get the stress relief and experience of THC, but without the lethargy, mental fog, or paranoia.”

Jushi’s New Brands

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, launched a suite of cannabis brands across multiple states under the names: The Bank, The Lab, Tasteology, Nira + Medicinals and Sèche.

CEO Jim Cacioppo told Benzinga, “Jushi's decision making is grounded in innovation and data, a thesis at the core of our new comprehensive suite of brands. Embracing the idea that one size does not fit all, our goal is to reinvent, redefine and redesign how cannabis is perceived by bringing the most creative products to market. We are excited to continue to roll out more next-generation products that set Jushi ahead of the pack and allow us to remain one of the cannabis industry's most trusted portfolios.”

Andreas (Dre) Neumann, chief creative director of Jushi, added, “The evolution of the modern cannabis consumer is happening at an accelerated pace. Jushi's proprietary research and analytics reveal the specific variables that contribute to a cannabis consumer’s buying decisions, which represent the demographic's evolving preferences and appetites. It is clear that people increasingly desire highly sophisticated lifestyle brands, which is why now is the time to build the brands of the future; ones with powerful stories, a sense of purpose and an authenticity crafted to service specific groups of buyers.”

