New Cannabis Products: 1g Carts, Terpene-Infused Tequila Seltzers, CBD Chocolates

Select Essentials

Created to combine quality and value in an economical 1g cartridge, Select Essentials by Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF) are just that: a key component in every cannabis consumer’s inventory.

Made with Select’s famous high potency, broad-spectrum distillate, the new line features terpenes derived from botanical sources that are carefully crafted to represent consumer’s favorite strains. Select Essentials will be available in California to start, then continue to roll out to dispensaries across Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado later this spring.

“Curaleaf is in the business of making premium cannabis products as accessible as possible to everyday patients and consumers, and Select Essentials fully exemplifies that mission,” said Joe Bayern, president of Curaleaf. “Essentials will serve as an option for consumers looking for the high standards Select is known for, at an accessible, every-day price point. We are proud to debut this affordable, dependable product line that will make the consumption experience even more accessible and inclusive.”

El Hempe

El Hempe, a new brand of terpene-infused agave tequila seltzers, launched in California and Oregon, helmed by three national beverage industry vets.

El Hempe scientists were able to match the scents and flavors of two strains of cannabis – OG Kush and Durban Poison – using non-cannabis botanicals, which deliver cannabis flavor without psychoactive properties.

“El Hempe is the first non-cannabis, terpene-infused alcoholic beverage that replicates the nose of cannabis,” CEO Tony Bash said. “The RTD market is booming right now, especially among younger drinkers, and tequila itself has experienced double-digit growth in popularity over the past decade.”

CBD Chocolates

Extract Labs released CBD Chocolates in partnership with Peak Extracts.

These vegan, gluten-free, pesticide-free, hemp-infused chocolates are rich in antioxidants and come in a variety of cannabinoid profiles including THC-free and full-spectrum options.

“Our mission has always been to make CBD available to the masses, and what better way to do so than with chocolate! In addition to CBD, Extract Labs has been keenly focused on developing products that feature minor cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, and more,” said Craig Henderson, founder and CEO of Extract Labs. “When the opportunity arose to give these lesser-known compounds a new platform with wide appeal, we didn’t hesitate. Partnering with a specialty brand like Peak Extracts is a natural way for us to expand our niche without losing focus on what we do best. Expect to see more product innovations with new cannabinoids in the near future.”

