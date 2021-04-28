Syqe Medical Obtains Health Canada Approval For Its Medical Cannabis Inhaler

Syqe Medical, a pharma-tech company, announced Wednesday that it has obtained Health Canada's approval for its metered-dose medical cannabis inhaler.

The inhaler releases predictable, controlled and precise treatment through inhalation, thus providing medical marijuana patients with proper doses of cannabis.

"Syqe Medical is proud to bring this first-in-class device, which delivers a specific dose of cannabinoids with each inhalation, helping to relieve symptoms with few, if any, adverse reactions," Perry Davidson, founder and CEO of Syqe Medical, said.

The company disclosed that patients who have been using the inhaler for one year or longer had reported no adverse reactions.

Syqe also conducted a study, which confirmed that inhaling microgram-doses of THC helps relieve pain without unwanted psychoactive effects.

Dr. Peter M. Blecher, medical director at CPM Centres for Pain Management, praised this new technology for its great potential.

"Cannabis for medical use has been hampered by unreliable dosing methods, such as smoking," he said. "And physicians have been looking for an appropriate alternative."

In that finding the correct dose of medical cannabis has been problematic for health care professionals, Blecher noted that, "the Syqe Inhaler, with its precision and consistent micro-dosing capability, can satisfy this unmet need.”

The Syqe Inhaler will be available to Canadian patients with medical authorization through Syqe Medical Canada in partnership with a Canadian Licensed Producer.

Photo Source: CNW Group/Syqe Medical