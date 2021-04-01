Michigan's Gage Cannabis To Debut On CSE

Craft cannabis brand Gage Growth Corp., also known as Gage Cannabis, is poised to list its stock on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Detroit-based company said Thursday that its subordinate voting shares will begin trading on the stock exchange under the symbol "GAGE" on Tuesday, April 6.

"We are humbled by all the support we have received from our shareholders, customers, strategic partners, and those that have cheered us on from the sidelines in anticipation of our public listing," said Fabian Monaco, the company's CEO.

"As a publicly traded entity, this milestone will increase our visibility, allow us to attract new investors, increase our brand awareness, and open doors to exciting new business opportunities."

Gage closed its previously launched Regulation A, Tier 2 equity financing round in January. The company raised $50 million by issuing 28.57 million subordinate voting shares at $1.75 each ahead of a potential initial public offering.

In addition to boosting its retail expansion, the company said it intends to utilize proceeds to fund potential acquisitions and scale its business within the Michigan cannabis market.

Gage recently opened its first two Cookies provisioning centers in Kalamazoo and Detroit to further strengthen its partnership with the cannabis brand's founder and CEO Berner, also known as Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr.

Cookies debuted in Michigan in 2019 through a collaboration with Gage.

Photo courtesy of Gage.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.