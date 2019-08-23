Market Overview

Cannabis Brand Cookies Reaches Michigan Via Partnership With Gage Cannabis Co.
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2019
Cannabis brand Cookies announced Thursday it has partnered with Michigan's Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co. runs more than 150,000 square feet of cultivation space, 13 provision centers and a state-of-the-art processing facility.

The partnership will help boost the Cookies’ expansion, the company said. Gage will become the exclusive partner for Cookies in Michigan, helping promote the company’s brands such as Minntz, Runtz and Grandiflora.

"In my opinion, Michigan is the second-largest market for cannabis next to California, mainly because of how educated the market is on quality flower and extract," the rapper Berner, the founder and CEO of Cookies, said in a statement.

"We took our time to find the right partners, needing the right team for production, manufacturing and retail since retail was included. The group we chose had to fit culturally as well and after spending time with Gage, we were sold on the quality of cultivation and operational skills. They were just dope!"

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The plan is for Gage to open and run Cookies-branded provisioning centers, including one on Detroit’s 8 Mile Road.

Beginning in September, some of Gage’s existing provisioning centers will start dedicating shelf space to Cookies products, according to Thursday's announcement. 

"We're excited to begin this journey with the Cookies family," Gage President Fabian Monaco said in a statement.

"We have big plans for Michigan and we're confident that Berner and his team are the perfect partners to take this ride with us."

