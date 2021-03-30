New York Lawmakers Schedule Hearings For Cannabis Legalization Bill, Floor Votes On Horizon

New York is on the verge of legalizing marijuana, as formal hearings for the recently released proposal have been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Assembly Codes and Ways & Means Committees and the Senate Finance Committee are expected to review the bill on Tuesday morning.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said Monday that floor votes could take place immediately if the committees move the bill.

The legislation is not listed on the floor schedule for either body.

Peoples-Stokes told WIVB-TV reporter Chris Horvatits that Gov. Andrew Cuomo would sign the measure “right away.”

The bill is poised to allow adults 21 and older to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis or 24 grams of marijuana concentrates and buy recreational cannabis from licensed retailers.

The legislation also allows the cultivation of up to six plants for personal use, three of which could be mature.

Under the bill, the New Yorkers who were unfairly penalized for marijuana-related activity that would now be legal will have their records expunged.

“Legalizing adult-use cannabis isn’t just about creating a new market that will provide jobs and benefit the economy — it’s also about justice for long-marginalized communities and ensuring those who’ve been unfairly penalized in the past will now get a chance to benefit,” Cuomo said.

