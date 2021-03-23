Curalaef Launches THC-Infused Beverage Enhancer 'Select Squeeze'

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) has launched a THC-infused beverage enhancer called "Select Squeeze."

The new product relies on nanotechnology to modify any beverage by turning cannabis oil into small water-soluble molecules, and dissolving THC compounds evenly into a beverage.Curaleaf claims THC from Select Squeeze provides absorbance within 15 to 30 minutes, and comes in four flavors — lemon-lime, strawberry lemonade, watermelon, and "hint of sweet."

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company touts Select Squeeze as “one of the cannabis industry’s widest national product launches.”

The product will be available to 94 million adults.

"Curaleaf has been on the forefront of creating sophisticated cannabis experiences and introducing high-quality, consistent consumer products in a variety of form functions," Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern said. "We're incredibly excited to launch Select Squeeze across multiple states, as this new product not only addresses the rising market demand for edibles and beverage products but also underscores the mainstream adoption of cannabis products across a diverse array of U.S. consumers."

This week the product will reach nine states, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Vermont. In April it will also launch across California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada and Ohio.

Select, cannabis oil brand, was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020, and it’s currently accessible in 18 states.

Last week, Curaleaf partnered with Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) to introduce brand Select at Planet 13’s Las Vegas SuperStore.

