Sweet Dirt Opens 2nd Store In Maine As High Tide Expands In Canmore, Names New COO

Vertically integrated Sweet Dirt is cutting the ribbon on its second adult-use cannabis store in Maine.

The new dispensary is located at 1207 Forest Avenue in Portland.

It's situated on the Morrill's Corner, and it spans 2000 square feet.

The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, March 22.

It's the second out of four recreational retail locations the company opted to launch in Central and Southern Maine.

The company, launched by a husband and wife team in 2015, debuted on the Pine Tree State's adult-use market in December, by opening a dispensary in Waterville.

Sweet Dirt Portland offers a wide range of cannabis products grown and made in Maine, including dried flower, edibles, concentrates, hemp, CBD, and ancillary products.

Senior Vice President of Cannabis Operations Jessica Oliver said Friday they are "thrilled" to be opening up shop in Portland.

"We can't wait to welcome both residents of and visitors to Portland and the greater Portland area – including Cumberland, Falmouth, Westbrook, and Yarmouth," she said.

Simultaneously, the company confirmed completing the construction of a 32,800 square-foot greenhouse.

"We have long looked forward to establishing Sweet Dirt as part of the Portland community and to bringing jobs to the city, region, and state," CEO Jim Henry noted.

High Tide Expands In Alberta, Promotes Aman Sood To COO

Separately, High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (OTCQB:HITIF) is opening yet another store in Alberta, Canada on the heels of opening dispensaries in Calgary's Montgomery and Beltline neighborhoods.

The newest Canna Cabana retail store is located at 1702 Bow Valley Trail, in Canmore, in the Banff National Park vicinity.

It's the 77th branded retail location the Calgary-based company launched in Canada.

"The opening of this new Canmore store solidifies our presence within Alberta's Bow Valley region which includes Banff National Park and the popular tourist hamlet of Lake Louise," President and CEO Raj Grover disclosed Friday.

High Tide also promoted Aman Sood to oversee its operations.

Sood joined the company after the merger with META Growth Corp. (TSXV:META) in August to serve as Senior Director, IT and Retail Operations.

