Video: Radio Free Cannabis #26 With Naoko Miki And Swami Chaitanya

Coming to you from high (very HIGH) in the hills of Oakland, California, hosted by Steve DeAngelo, "the father of the legal cannabis industry," Radio Free Cannabis is the voice of the global cannabis freedom movement.

Translated into 195 different languages, RFC features news, discussion, and commentary of interest to people who love the cannabis plant and understand it as a force for peace and justice. Today there are hundreds of millions of us on Planet Earth, and collectively we are larger than all but the largest nations.

If all of us who love cannabis can figure out how to talk to each other, and how to take common action, we can change this world into the one we all really want to live in.

Catalyzing that dialog and building that decision-making structure is the mission of Radio Free Cannabis.

Episode 26

Description:

This week we bring to you cannabis reports from the United States, France, Malawi and a follow up report on the recent passing of the MORE Act. If you would like to be one of our cannabis correspondents, send an email and tell us a bit about yourself and the specific news you would like to report. Also, send us your comments and feedback!

Radio Free Cannabis is back on air after a short break and ready to deliver you more worldwide cannabis news. Steve begins with a special report on the latest round of cannabis prisoner releases secured by the Last Prisoner Project. We have two new additions to our global network of cannabis activist correspondents with a report from Japan and Mendocino County.

****

Naoko Miki

Change.org Petition

Swami Chaitanya

Intro Music: Soul Majestic

