Cannabis And Hemp Producer Ovation Science To Debut On OTCQB Market

Canadian cannabis company Ovation Science Inc. has listed its stock on the OTCQB market under the symbol OVATF.

Shares of the Vancouver-based company began trading on Tuesday, Feb 23.

The company's share will remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as well.

Moreover, the Depository Trust Company granted Ovation a DTC eligibility to enable the electronic transfer and settlement of its shares in the U.S.

Ovation CEO Terry Howlett said the listing is "timely and an important step."

"This OTCQB listing is another milestone in Ovation's corporate expansion strategy as we drive increased awareness of our growing company and our proprietary topical and transdermal cannabis products. It is an important step that allows us access to a wider range of investors and to grow our investor base across multiple markets," he added.

Meantime, Ovation is not the only company among its Canadian industry peers that opted to open up toward the U.S. cannabis market over the previous period.

Vancouver-based Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (CSE:CLC) (OTCQB:CLCFF) debuted on the OTCQB market on Thursday.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) announced last Tuesday, it has applied to list its stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Toronto-based cannabis retailer decided to expand its footprint as well we shareholder base in the U.S.

