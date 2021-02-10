Vireo Health Launches 2 Medical Cannabis Patient Centers In Minnesota

Vireo Health International Inc. (CSE:VREO) (OTCQX:VREOF) has launched two medical cannabis patient centers in Minnesota.

The facilities — located in Burnsville and Woodbury — were officially opened for business on Dec. 31.

The news came on the heels of Vireo Health's rebranding of Minnesota's retail locations, currently known as Green Goods.

The move boosted the Green Goods brand's footprint to eight locations in the North Star State.

Both Green Goods Burnsville and Green Goods Woodbury offer a wide range of medical cannabis products, including soft gels capsules, oral solutions, tablets, dissolvable powders, and concentrated cannabis oils.

Dr. Kyle Kingsley, a founder of a Minneapolis-based company, said the new locations will "increase access and ensure that all patients in the greater Twin Cities-area will be able to easily access the important treatment and medicine they require."

Last month, Vireo Health International deepened its partnership with Leaf Trade to offer its services and enable wholesale purchases in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and other states.

