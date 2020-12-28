fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.50
312.18
+ 0.16%
DIA
+ 0.00
303.97
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.26
371.96
+ 0.07%
TLT
-0.61
157.97
-0.39%
GLD
+ 0.76
174.96
+ 0.43%

cbdMd Launches Direct-To-Consumer Website For UK Market

byNina Zdinjak
December 28, 2020 4:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
cbdMd Launches Direct-To-Consumer Website For UK Market

Cannabidiol brand cbdMD, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) said Monday it is broadening its direct-to-consumer offering into the United Kingdom, launching a website solely focused on customers in the U.K.

In this manner, the company is advancing its collaboration with the European distribution company Ultra Sport EU. With the new website, CBD users in Britain will have easier access to cbdMD’s CBD products such as oil tinctures, gummies and oil softgel capsules. 

“Since cbdMD launched, the popularity of CBD has grown exponentially across the globe,” Martin Sumichrast, co-CEO of cbdMD, said in a statement.

“We’ve seen a surge in demand for our products both in America and overseas, and we are confident that expanding our direct-to-consumer offerings into the U.K. is yet another chapter of cbdMD’s growth. We’re pleased to introduce our best-selling products to our neighbors in the U.K. and look forward to reinforcing why so many consumers trust cbdMD for their health and wellness needs.”

Recently, the company also reported an increase in its net sales by 77% year-over-year, reaching $41.9 million in fiscal 2020 and topping its projections for the period.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Infinite CBD Founder And Veteran Advocates For Accessibility

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. My personal experience with CBD is a blend of both my own experiences and those of friends and family. I believe in CBD because it worked for me and that’s all I needed to know. read more

Canopy Growth Sues GW Pharma, Alleges Unauthorized Use Of Intellectual Property

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) filed an federal lawsuit last week against Britain’s GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH). read more

Enhance Your Life Podcast - Dial A Cannabis Nurse: How A Free Hotline Answers All Your Weed Questions

Don’t know what dose of CBD to take, or what to do now that you feel a little too baked? Help is just a free phone call away.  read more

The Week In Cannabis: Epidiolex, Casa Verde, FDA, Michigan, Colombia, And More

After a weak start to a shortened week, cannabis stocks rebounded on Wednesday afternoon, advancing on high volume, with some giving up the gains on Thursday morning. Over the 3 1/2 trading days of the week: read more

cbdMD Net Sales Increase 77% Year-Over-Year, Direct E-Commerce Sales Jump To $30.5M

Cannabidiol brand cbdMD Inc. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.