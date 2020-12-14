fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.87
303.17
+ 0.29%
DIA
+ 1.29
297.98
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 1.72
363.18
+ 0.47%
TLT
-0.20
158.53
-0.13%
GLD
+ 1.65
169.87
+ 0.96%

How Cheap Will Cannabis Become In The Future?

byCannabis and Tech Today
December 14, 2020 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Cheap Will Cannabis Become In The Future?

This article by Johnny Green was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission.

The cost of cannabis flower has fluctuated throughout the years. 

For many decades the standard cannabis flower that was available in most parts of the world originated in third-world countries, was compressed into bricks, and then distributed to various markets.

The cannabis flower was often low-quality and not that potent, and it was priced accordingly. 

Cannabis was more expensive than other crops due to the illegalities involved, but for the most part it was affordable for many consumers.

Prices for cannabis started to climb as sophisticated cultivation practices were implemented, such as hydroponic cultivation methods.

The rise in price was paralleled by a rise in potency. 

Legal cannabis is now more widely available than ever before since the start of international cannabis prohibition policies.

The cost of legal cannabis varies all over the globe right now, and many consumers are wondering if prices will remain as they are now, or if they will trend upward or downward as time goes by.

Technology Will Be A Big Factor

Typically, when technology is harnessed to ramp up the means of production for a particular agriculture crop it results in larger yields at a lower price.

In many cases, that is why some agricultural crops are much cheaper.

The same thing is happening to cannabis.

A common trend in legal cannabis markets is that cannabis prices are very high (no pun intended) when a market first launches, and prices then drop over time as the market gets flooded with cannabis harvests.

Part of that is because more people are bringing cannabis to the legal marketplace, but part of that is also because cultivators are fine-tuning their cultivation practices.

As supply increases and demand remains constant, prices lower.

It’s a basic economic principle that applies to all products, including cannabis.

It Will Take Time

Right now the legal cannabis industry is a patchwork of markets and regulations.

That’s why cannabis prices are considerably higher in one market compared to another.

With that being said, the legal cannabis industry is going global and prices should trend downward at the macro level.

Sure, there will be markets where cannabis is more expensive compared to other markets, but the days of selling $18 grams of cannabis flower will become rarer as time goes by.

Large-scale production and distribution will make it very hard to justify high prices, and competition will inevitably result in price wars, which obviously benefits consumers and patients.

Read the original Article on Cannabis & Tech Today

Benzinga's Related Links: 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

The Benefits Of Adding Hemp Seeds To Your Daily Diet

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Do you know that incorporating hemp seed into your diet comes with loads of health benefits? read more

CBD Skin Cream Mitigates Chronic Back Pain Says New Study

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Chronic back pain is a major issue around the globe. read more

The Path To Organic For The Marijuana Industry

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Organic standards can be established, whether or not cannabis is legal at the federal level. Those standards won’t be federally regulated, but they can exist separately from legalization. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.