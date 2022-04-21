Meet El Planteo: The Hottest Cannabis-Friendly Media Outlet In Latin America

"We noticed a lack of good financial and cultural content related to emerging industries and progressive topics in the Spanish-speaking world. Not only on cannabis, but also psychedelics, renewable energies, gender issues... Being from Argentina, I felt like we had to be pioneers in this space, providing a young readership in Latin America and Spain with information on business, finance and culture," says Javier Hasse, CEO and co-founder of El Planteo, the hottest media outlet in Latin America right now.

"We want to engage our readers with interesting, diverse content, while also empowering them to build their own businesses and invest in others. I like to call it hip-hop finance."

El Planteo is a Spanish-language media outlet dedicated to delivering news on cannabis, hemp, CBD, psychedelics, gender issues, ecology, investing, local culture, trends, and more. It was launched in partnership with Benzinga, a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content, coveted by Wall Street's top traders.

The Latin American Market

With a potential adult use market of over 500 million people, a patient population close to 5 million, and low production costs, Latin America is quickly becoming one of the most significant cannabis markets in the world. According to a 2018 study by Prohibition Partners, the combined adult-use and medical cannabis market in Latin America is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2028.

Recognizing the importance of this rapidly developing market, Benzinga teamed up with cannabis journalist and best-selling book author Javier Hasse, who currently serves as Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, to create a platform where Latin American readers and entrepreneurs can stay up to date about industry news and trends, culture, investing tips, and much more.

"When we brought up the idea of expanding into the Spanish-language market, Javier mentioned he had a project of his own that needed funding. After analyzing the idea, market potential and necessary budget, we decided this would be a great course of action to supplement our larger Spanish offering through Benzinga España, with a more locally-focused media outlet, El Planteo," explains Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

Since launch in early 2020, El Planteo has proven to be extremely successful, with very strong traffic and a large amount of content, both original and translated from a long list of media partners around the world.

El Planteo's content has been republished on Benzinga, High Times, Forbes Argentina, Investing.com, Ámbito Financiero, Folha de S.Paulo, Flipboard, Yahoo, and others. Content partners include Benzinga, DoubleBlind Magazine, Confident Cannabis, Goldleaf, Pick Up The Fork, Flowertown, Green Market Report, Aunt Zelda's, The Medical Cannabis Community, Weedmaps, The Cannigma, Hoban Law Group, Cannabis & Tech Today, Microdose Psychedelic Insights, and others.

A Young Team

30-year-old co-founder and CEO Javier Hasse is a cannabis, hemp, CBD and psychedelics-focused reporter. He also serves as Managing Director for Benzinga Cannabis. His book, "Start Your Own Cannabis Business," was published by Entrepreneur Media in 2018 and hit the #1 Best-Seller spot on Amazon.

As an award-winning reporter and editor, Javier has had roughly 5,000 unique articles, in multiple languages, published across numerous mass media outlets including CNN, Forbes, MSN, Chicago Tribune, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur Magazine, MarketWatch, Houston Chronicle, The Street, Nasdaq, Morningstar, Playboy, Benzinga, MERRY JANE, High Times, and many others.

Beyond cannabis, Javier is a published photographer and rapper, featured on Billboard-charting hip-hop albums that also included Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Inspectah Deck, Twista, Lil Windex, Riff Raff, Cyhi The Prynce, Yung Bleu, DJ Whoo Kid, Jonathan Hay, and others.

Other young and accomplished team members include:

Natalia Kesselman: executive editor.

Hernán Panessi: senior editor.

Marian Venini: editorial director.

Natán Ponieman: creative director.

Lola Sasturain: long-form writer.

José Rodrigo Safidye: financial reporter.

Carla Chmiel: associate editor.

Pablo Redes Vidart: community engagement manager.

Follow El Planteo on:

Or visit elplanteo.com