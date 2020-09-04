Portland's Magic Castle Reopens Under Cookies' Lemonnade Banner

The Magic Castle dispensary is reopening as Lemonnade.

The retail location is rebranding in partnership with Cookies cannabis brand's co-founder and CEO Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., also known as hip hop artist Berner.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Portland, Oregon-based store would offer a new line of sativa strains, including Lions Mane strain, top-selling Cake Mix, and several other LEMONNADE sativas.

"For the last four years, we've focused on generating new sativa genetics with flavor profiles that are unlike any you've seen," Berner said Friday.

They opted for "something fresh" as sativas already available "were limited, and all pretty much tasted the same," continued Berner.

"The West Coast is known for amazing cannabis, and LEMONNADE is bringing the fire with these uplifting new sativas," stated Magic Castle president Alex Eliasyan.

The teaming up with Cookies allows Magic Castle to provide "more top-shelf cannabis on the same level as high-end cognac or champagne," added Eliasyan.

Meanwhile, last month, Cookies partnered with Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) to launch its first store in Nevada.

"Cookies on the Strip" would open in the first quarter of 2021, both companies confirmed.

They agreed to rebrand the Green Thumb's Essence store, located at 2308 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

