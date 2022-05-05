Since July of 2020, military service members have been allowed to use CBD products, after the House of Representatives approved a measure permitting the use of hemp products as well as its derivatives.

The measure passed by a vote of 336 to 71. The initiative was led by Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is also a military veteran.

Military Troops And CBD

The Congressional measure specifies that Secretary of Defense may not prohibit ”the possession, use, or consumption” of hemp or hemp-derived product to a “member of the Armed Forces” as long as the crop meets federal standards.

In addition, the possession, use, and consumption of such products must be “in compliance with applicable Federal, State, and local law.”

The measure is a part of a package of dozen other non-cannabis amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Gabbard had been an advocate for the hemp industry for some time already. In fact, in 2019, Gabbard introduced the legislation, dubbed “Hemp for Victory Act.”

The bill was designed to mandate research into a wide range of ways the use of hemp can be implemented in everyday life.

Meanwhile, last month, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) partnered with the University of North Carolina to study psychedelics.

The research is focused on creating “new medications to effectively and rapidly treat depression, anxiety, and substance abuse without major side effects.”

Courtesy photo

Original Publication: July 21, 2020.