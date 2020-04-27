Maple Leaf Green World's 6 California Greenhouses Are Ready

Cannabis and hemp company Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (NEO: MGW, OTC: MGWFF) reported Monday that all six of its greenhouses are ready and functional.

The Alberta, Canada-based company, which has a total of 17,000-square-feet of space, has devoted 2,000-square-feet to nursery and seed germination needs, as well as housing mother plants and crossbreeding strains.

Furthermore, Maple Leaf Green World confirmed that it has already received healthy La Crème seedlings, with La Crème often being regarded as one of the best CBG strains thanks to its high CBG concentration of 18% and 0.20% of THC.

“We are all very excited to reach this incredible milestone for our California Hemp Project,” President and CEO Raymond Lai said in a statement. “Our team has done a fantastic job moving this project ahead while dealing with a global pandemic. We are looking forward to the next few weeks when we will be moving all the clones into the remaining greenhouses and starting a full cultivation operation.”

Maple Leaf also reported that its leading products would be seeds, flowers, and biomass, while clones will be offered only per client demand.

After the company had examined the seedlings it noticed a fantastic growth, which made it double their previous estimates to 3,000 plants from 1,500 plants. As for its annual production yield, Maple Leaf is projecting around 18,000 lbs of cured flowers and 27,000 pounds of CBG biomass.

In addition, the company announced some improvements on its website, which would include various online shopping features.

Maple Leaf’s shares were trading 12.5% higher at 5 cents per share on Monday morning.

Photo courtesy of Maple Leaf