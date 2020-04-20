Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Operators Turn To Cloud-Based Tech In Response To COVID-19
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Operators Turn To Cloud-Based Tech In Response To COVID-19

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman.

As the COVID-19 pandemic sheds a veil of uncertainty on the future of markets, the booming cannabis industry is reevaluating which tools are critical to handling business needs.

Before the pandemic, plant-touching cannabis companies were operating at full speed to keep up with the market share race and rapid growth that came with the industry since its inception.

Today, as many tasks -now performed remotely- present new challenges, the need for crisis preparedness becomes clear as daylight.

What Is Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)?

“ERP is the plumbing of an organization,” says Michael Kiehn, Vice President of ERP software company 365 Cannabis. “it’s not the most exciting part of a house, but it is essential.”

ERP software streamlines business processes by eliminating the manual entering of data. They store and track information across multiple channels.

In recent years, ERP technology has moved beyond traditional manufacturing industries to fit new sectors like the cannabis space.

How Can ERP Software Help Cannabis Companies in Times Of COVID-19?

The cannabis industry went from unprecedented growth rates to unprecedented environmental shifts within a month’s time, says Kiehn.

Cloud-based ERP companies have the unique ability to support and engage customers from a safe distance without sacrificing any value to the customer.

ERP by nature touches every aspect of a business: Finance & Inventory, Cultivation, Production, Distribution, Retail and more.

With the surge in consumers flocking to stock up on medical and recreational products, retailers are having to adjust to increased demand. In some areas, there’s new legislation requiring social distancing, or limiting sales to online and pickup orders only.

“Retailers who don’t have online menus, e-commerce, or a process to handle new types of sales are at a disadvantage,” Kiehn told Benzinga.

In his opinion, the companies that are best handling this transition are the ones who were already well equipped with processes, procedures, automation, as well as the proper tools to adapt to the changing landscape of the industry. 

When Should Cannabis Companies Consider Upgrading to Cloud-Based ERP?

Customers right now are typically trying to accomplish three things during this crisis, Kiehn says. This includes:

  1. Continue growth and ‘business as usual’.
  2. Hunker down and survive.
  3. Scale down and automate.

Regardless of where a cannabis operator is currently positioned, refining processes, automating activities, and reducing costs are absolutely vital to an organization. That’s the core of what ERP provides.

Most companies in cannabis use seed-to-sale systems or homegrown systems claiming to be ERP, according to Kiehn.

“These systems are great for small operators, but any company looking to scale, go public, or looking for investment, needs granular and accurate data on costing, KPI’s, and efficiencies," he added.

Cloud-hosted solutions enable users to access data, reports and real-time information from anywhere in the world on virtually any device. Some cannabis solutions are still deployed with on-premise solutions limiting the ability to execute essential tasks remotely.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Michael KiehnCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.85
-0.09
- 1.13%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.52
0.03
+ 0.26%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.40
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.54
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all