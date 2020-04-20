New Cannabis Products: Salves, Rubs, Face Masks And Pet Treats

As the cannabis market expands, Benzinga is keeping track of the many products that launch every week. Here's a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Seabedee’s Bark Bites

Seabedee, a CBD wellness company, launched Bark Bites CBD pet treats.

The homemade all-natural, sweet potato treats contain 5 mg of CBD per treat and turmeric, formulated to improve pets’ overall quality of life by helping them keep calm in stressful moments, aid in separation issues and provide anti-inflammatory benefits that support mobility and joint comfort.

"Pets are a huge source of support for their owners, especially during these trying times," said Peter Stadniuk, co-founder of Seabedee. "It's our job as owners to also support them in every way we can. These CBD treats are a great way to help improve overall quality of life and aid furry friends during high stress times."

Peak Extracts’ Topical Salve And Rescue Rub

Peak Extracts, the first adult-use edibles producer licensed in Oregon, launched a line of hemp-infused Rescue Rubs.

Founder Katie Stem, a licensed Chinese Herbalist, developed the base for the company’s new hemp-infused Rescue Rub through years of experimentation in her medical clinic.

“We've been making Rescue Rub for the Oregon market since 2014, however the base of the formula was developed in my Chinese Herbal practice as a salve for inflammation, blunt force trauma and arthritis in 2010,” she told Benzinga. “It's been a top selling topical since Oregon went legal in 2016, and we've received hundreds of requests to make it for a national audience.”

For this new hemp infused topical line, the company kept all the Chinese Herbs, but altered the cannabinoid composition to create three unique products: Rescue Rub CBD Full-Spectrum Formula, Rescue Rub CBD/THC-Free Formula, and Rescue Rub Hawaiian Hemp/CBDa Formula.

“The THC-free formula is extra potent and designed to be compliant even in states with over-zealous law enforcement, or for shipping internationally,” Stem said. “The original formula is made with our full-spectrum CO2 extracted oil, which through our proprietary Terp-Lock process, preserves the naturally occurring flavonoids, terpenes and phytochemicals that make hemp such a medicinally powerful plant. Our third, brand-new product, is a CBDa topical. Made with Hawaiian-grown hemp, it is extracted using an ultra-cold process that leaves the cannabinoids in their raw state.” CBDa has shown great promise in laboratory studies for it's anti-inflammatory effects and has a completely different method of action than CBD and the other cannabinoids, which is why Stem decided to use it as a key ingredient.

Honeybolt’s Cellulose CBD Fask Masks

Honeybolt’s launched a sheet mask, infused with 10 mg of CBD oil and dermatologist-recommended plant extracts.

Potent cannabinoid antioxidants work to undo skin damage from sun, pollution, and other environmental factors.

“We have refined our process down to a science,” said Seb Webber, an executive of Honeybolt. "Our new face masks can create a much-needed wellness boost to help ease anxiety and stress."

Tanasi’s Water Soluble Drink Concentrate

Tanasi has launched its full spectrum water soluble hemp extract drink concentrate. This formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabidiol-A (CBDA) results in CBD water-soluble drops that can be added to a drink of choice.

The Tanasi hemp extract formula was identified by Ph.D.s at Middle Tennessee State University.

Trulieve x Bellamy Brothers

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF) announced a new product line in partnership with the iconic country duo, the Bellamy Brothers. The flower product line, called “Old Hippie Stash,” includes the strains Big Love, a rich and earthy hybrid with a piney finish, and Reggae Cowboy, a spicy and smooth 50/50 hybrid with a light skunky finish.

The Old Hippie flower product line is now available in select Trulieve dispensaries across Florida.

“It’s fun to provide a new product line that connects patients with a past experience–in this case, listening to the happy tunes of an iconic country duo,” said Trulieve’s CEO Kim Rivers. “The Bellamy Brothers are legendary Floridians so we were glad to partner with such local ties.”

Asheville Hemp Project’s Charitable Line

Asheville Hemp Project (AHP) launch a new line products, and will be donating 50% to help locally unemployed/furloughed restaurant workers in North Carolina. The hemp brand is supporting the NC Restaurant Workers Relief fund, which provides immediate financial assistance to the tens of thousands of cooks, servers, dishwashers, housekeepers, and others who live paycheck-to-paycheck, and suddenly find themselves in distress.

The new product offerings include three products that are grown on the AHP farm, including a Pre-roll made with premium hemp flowers consistently rolled in unbleached hemp paper. The AHP Extract is a full spectrum hemp extract is available in 1000 milligrams and 1500 milligrams options and the Lip Balm is made with certified organic ingredients, such as hemp oil, sunflower oil, and beeswax, the lip balm provides all-natural protection.

Images courtesy of the respective companies.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.