Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Israeli Cannabis Company Secures $76M In Supply Deals
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Share:
Israeli Cannabis Company Secures $76M In Supply Deals

IM Cannabis (CSE: IMCC), a medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Europe, announced earlier this week that it has secured an CAD$80.4 million (US$57.2 million) deal with Super-Pharm, Israel’s largest drugstore chain, for the supply of IMC branded medical cannabis products.

The agreement includes the sale of over 13,000 kilograms of IMC’s medical cannabis including dry flower and extracts over a three-year duration. The products will be dispensed to patients in Israel through Super-Pharm’s omnichannel network of 250 pharmacies across Israel.

The deal includes home delivery and e-commerce platforms.

Super-Pharm was founded by the Koffler family in 1978. The Koffler family also founded Shoppers Drug Mart.

Oren Shuster, CEO of IM Cannabis, told Benzinga that the deal with Super-Pharm "is a significant milestone for IMC" in terms of contribution to its balance sheet and strengthening the company's market position.

"We see 2020 as a growth year for our business in Israel and Europe and intend to keep this great momentum going forward,” Shuster said.

The deal with Super-Pharm comes on the heels of two other sales agreements IMC cemented with Israeli-based pharmacies to provide its branded medical cannabis products. A couple of weeks ago, the company closed agreements totaling CAD$27 million with Tabachnik pharmacies and with Oranim Pharm and Medi Plus pharmacies.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis sales medical cannabisCannabis News Entrepreneurship Health Care Markets General

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.85
-0.09
- 1.13%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.52
0.03
+ 0.26%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.40
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.54
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all