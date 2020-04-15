Market Overview

Chronic Relief: The Live 4/20 Telethon That Wants To Feed Those In Need
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 5:31pm   Comments
What we're facing today is unlike anything we’ve experienced in recent decades. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed thousands of people and is completely reshaping the way we live and interact with one another.

But it’s not just people’s psyches suffering. The economy has also been taking it in the chin in recent weeks. In this context, food banks are having a hard time keeping up with demand.

“It has been tough to hear of so many losing their jobs and worrying how they will be able to afford, rent, bills, medical expenses or even their next meal,” said James Zachodni, co-founder of Farechild.

This is why Zachodni and his partner David Tran decided to create Chronic Relief.

Meet Chronic Relief

The idea for Chronic Relief was with the intent to help those in need during this unprecedented crisis — specifically, those who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Thus, Zachodni and Tran will be partnering up with Feeding America to create a “Live Streaming Telethon” that they will produce to air on April 20, 2020.

This stoner holiday has always been the date of hundreds of events that celebrate the cannabis plant across the world. With COVID-19 shutting those events down, and people not being able to get together as they typically would on this day, the partners saw a great opportunity.

The event will consist of a variety-show format, similar to the infamous “Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon.”

Viewers can expect to see segments from our host, brands, companies, celebrities, artists, influencers and more. All while celebrating 4/20 and raising money for this cause.

“I think the whole cannabis community is very giving in nature. It only felt right to do something where we can give back and use our network of industry partners to put something really special together to celebrate 4/20 and help those in need,” Zachodni said.

Image courtesy of the company.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

