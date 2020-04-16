First & Free Releases CBD Line For National Stress Awareness Day

First & Free has released a new line of high strength topical body creams: Everyday Cream with CBD, Motion Cream with CBD + Arnica, and Revitalize Cream with CBD + Capsaicin.

The creams, announced on National Stress Awareness Day (April 16), contain 2500MG of CBD. That's up to five times the amount found in most topicals and one of the highest doses on the market.

These new topicals are the latest addition to First & Free’s portfolio of hemp-derived CBD isolate products, scientifically formulated using state-of-the-art technology and rigorous testing procedures to ensure the highest level of safety, efficacy and consistency.

First & Free is the first hemp-derived CBD brand from Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE: CGC). The brand launched exclusively in the U.S. last December with an initial portfolio of CBD oil drops and softgel capsules.

"With our new line of topical creams, First & Free is building a portfolio to treat the everyday stressors that affect both body and mind," Canopy Growth Chief Commercial Officer David Bigioni. "We’re proud to offer the highest strength topical cream on the market – up to five times the CBD of other topicals – at a great value.”

Image courtesy of Canopy Growth.