Elixinol Appoints Tom Siciliano As CEO For Americas, Announces Global Rebrand

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTC: ELLXF) recently appointed Tom Siciliano as its CEO for the Americas.

The global CBD brand also announced a worldwide rebrand with a line of products featuring naturally complementary ingredients that work together to help consumers restore balance in their day-to-day lives.

“Elixinol is one of the most trusted names in CBD, due in part to its history of passion for the plant,” Siciliano said. “We’re able to leverage that trust to reach an entirely new generation of CBD consumers—now faced with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 health crisis—looking to focus on their health, restore balance and ease everyday discomfort. Elixinol products were formulated exactly for that.”

Specific, prescriptive and approachable, Elixinol’s new suite of products include Stress Less CBD Capsules, which combine CBD with ashwagandha, which studies have shown may help reduce cortisol levels and anxiety. Another new product is Body Comfort CBD Capsules, utilizing CBD along with boswellia, which studies have shown may reduce inflammation and may be useful in treating conditions such as osteoarthritis and asthma.

Elixinol’s products are now sold at more than 2,600 natural, specialty and conventional grocery stores and pharmacies across the United States.

“A year in the making, we hope unveiling Elixinol’s new look provides more support options to consumers. As I come onboard at the company, I’m looking forward to leveraging Elixinol’s quarter century of hemp expertise, along with the vitamins and minerals that support different areas of health and wellness to bring an even greater efficacy to our customers.”