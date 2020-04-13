High Times CEO Stormy Simon To Run For Public Office In Utah

Stormy Simon, the High Times CEO and former president of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK), revealed Friday on the Trichomes' High Ground podcast that she is running as a Democrat for the Utah House of Representatives District 21 seat.

In an attempt to fight a legislative changes to the legalization of medical cananbis, Simon said she plans to challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Douglas Sagers.

"I do think some of them are trapped," Simons said about Mormons in Utah who backed the legalization of medical cannabis, adding that "at the end of the day, when you're in the voting booth (alone), you do the right thing."

Before stepping into the CEO position at Hightimes Holding Corp. in January, the parent corporation of High Times, Simon served as the president of the e-commerce site Overstock.

Trichomes LLC is a California-based media production and software development company providing information to the cannabis community.