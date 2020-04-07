Market Overview

Curaleaf Acquires 3 Arrow Alternative Care Dispensaries, Becomes Vertically-Integrated In Connecticut
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 3:50pm   Comments
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) confirmed Monday it has finalized its previously announced acquisition of three Arrow Alternative Care dispensaries in Connecticut.

Arrow Alternative Care runs three out of the 18 dispensaries in the state of Connecticut, having them strategically located in popular metro areas: Harford, Stamford, and Milford.

"The acquisition of AAC further strengthens our market presence in Connecticut, while reaffirming our position as a leading cannabis operator in the United States," Joe Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf said in a statement. "As with most Curaleaf dispensaries, Arrow will operate as an essential service business allowing Curaleaf to continue to provide patients with the products they rely on during these challenging times. And like all our dispensaries, Arrow has implemented the additional COVID-19 measures to protect employees and patients while remaining open."

Curaleaf has been operating in Connecticut for the last six years, being one of four licensed cultivators in the state and running a 60,000 sq. foot cultivation facility in Simsbury. The new acquisition will enable the company to become vertically integrated in Connecticut.

These three dispensaries will offer both Curaleaf products and those from other Connecticut manufacturers.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, dispensaries will be running as essential business, while enforcing required safety protocols.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis M&A News Markets

