Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Orders Former NFL Pro Kyle Turley To Stop Claims That CBD Can Cure Coronavirus

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Share:
FDA Orders Former NFL Pro Kyle Turley To Stop Claims That CBD Can Cure Coronavirus

Former NFL tackle Kyle Turley has walked back statements that his brand of CBD can cure coronavirus after regulators blasted him in a letter.

However, Turley added the qualifier "cheap" in a Thursday tweet referencing the fast-spreading disease that exceeds 1 million cases worldwide:

The comments came after the FDA and FTC sent the former New Orleans Saint a warning letter requiring that his business, Neuro XPF, stop making the claims and remove them from any marketing material.

Failure to comply will result in “legal action, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction,” the letter said. 

Coronavirus – Latest News & Data

Turley had said his cannabidiol products are "intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people,” according to the FDA. 

Since the products are not authorized for such use, the statement was in violation of both FDA and FTC regulations.

Turley advertised his products with claims such as “Crush Corona! Your best defense against the COVID-19 blitz starts with a strong immune system."

Turley is also the founder of the Gridiron Cannabis Coalition.

“This was a clear targeted attack on an American citizen for exercising free speech, this had nothing to do with my CBD company and the FDA is clearly not just doing their job,” he said.

“I will continue to flush this corrupt system and those complicit in my efforts to free this plant. When Schedule 1 is dropped from cannabis the FDA will swiftly acknowledge the multitude of cures within God’s healing plant, from the multitude of studies these cowards wish to oppress.”

The government letter goes on to assert that it is illegal “to advertise that a product can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CBD coronavirusCannabis Government News Regulations FDA Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.68
-0.135
- 1.25%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$249.72
-2.21
- 0.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.23
-0.06
- 0.82%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.99
0.0224
+ 0.56%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga