Weed Products For Sex: I Tried A Bunch And Found 7 Of The Best

By Weed Maps' Lindsay MaHarry

Few holidays are more divisive than Valentine's Day. Regardless of where that last text leaves you with your off-again partner, cannabis is here to make the good things in life better — and the bad things in life suck less. Sex included.

Existing in a heightened sensory state, free from mental and physical burdens like stress and pain, allows us to connect more deeply with ourselves and the people around us. The past few years have seen the market explode with topicals, suppositories, potions, and edibles aimed at enhancing the sexual experience, with many aimed specifically toward women struggling with intimacy issues prohibiting them from reaching climax.

Aside from topicals' ability to boost blood flow to capillaries that enhance sensitivity, the science on why weed compliments sex so well is hazy. However, rave reviews across the board have garnered increasing attention from doctors like gynecologist-obstetrician Dr. Becky Kaufman Lynn.

“My interest in this realm came from the many patients that I see in my clinic who have confided in me that using marijuana treats their sexual problems,” Lynn told Weedmaps News in a previous article. “I have seen it used in women with chronic pain disorders that lead to painful sex, women who experience difficulty with orgasm or an inability to orgasm, and women who use it to improve their libido, which may not match their partner's libido.”

In her survey of 133 adult women during an annual checkup, 29% revealed that they had used marijuana before sex and 68% of users said that it made their sexual experience more pleasurable. Additionally, 72% reported that cannabis always increased erotic pleasure, while 24% felt that it sometimes did. Sixty-two percent divulged that cannabis increased their libidos and intensified their orgasm.

While brands like Foria and Quim are at the forefront of this trend, armed with great products and legitimate development teams, products touting their ability to enhance pleasure have flooded an already crowded market. Some of them are great, a lot of them aren't. And, with most intimacy oils coming in at around $50 a bottle, you want to make damn well sure it's going to be worth it.

My partner and I are big in the game of testing cannabis sex products and have tried just about every one known to man at this point. In celebration of love's upcoming holiday, here are seven tried and true weed products to enhance the sex you are having, and explore the sex you haven't had yet.

1906 Lover's Edition

1906's Lover's Edition puts a stoned, sexy twist on the traditional box of chocolates. The limited-edition heart-shaped chocolate cannabis treat is infused with 1906's fast-acting (15-20 minute onset) Love Formulation, a blend of single-strain cannabis and botanical aphrodisiacs like Muria Puama and Damiana. Each piece is designed to be broken in half into two 5 milligram servings and shared. Available: Colorado

Apothecanna Sexy Time Personal Intimacy Oil

Apothecanna's Sexy Time Intimacy Oil is hugely popular among my boyfriend and I, as well as my friends and their partners. Argan and coconut oils deliver cannabis to enhance blood flow and heighten sensitivity with an intoxicating jasmine scent. Ask around, you will NOT be disappointed. Available: Nationwide (Note: not condom safe)

Quim Night Moves

Quim is one of the hottest (and my favorite) cannabis brands in the sexual wellness sphere. Designed to not only enhance sexual pleasure but also focusing on overall vaginal health. Night Moves features the botanical aphrodisiac Damiana alongside tea tree oil, thought of as mother nature's antifungal and antiseptic, keeping both UTIs and yeast infections at bay. Available: California (Note: not condom safe)

Manna Vella CBD “Lube” by Manna Molecular

Vella by Manna Molecular is a total game-changer in that, unlike the previous two intimacy serums, it is 100% condom safe. Perfect for the more adventurous (or even single on the mingle) Valentine in all of us. Available: Nationwide

Foria Intimacy CBD Suppository

Reimagine the giggle-inducing medium of the suppository with Foria's CBD Intimacy Blend. Each suppository is made from cocoa butter and 50 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD to enhance arousal or ease tension and discomfort. They're especially good for rectal use, too. Available: Nationwide

Yummi Karma Love Potion

Yummi Karma's Love Potion is exactly what it sounds like, a CBD/THC tincture that's sure to entice. One of the most popular of the female-owned brand, Yummi Karma's new line of “drops” contains 210 milligrams of THC, 90 milligrams of CBD, (with 7 milligrams of THC and 3 milligrams of CBD per dropper, coconut oil, passion flower, guarana, ginseng, and turmeric. Available: California

CBD 3-in-1 Massage Candle

What could possibly make the combination of candlelight and massage oil more romantic? Weed, of course, and this 3-in-1 CBD Massage Candle does just that. Each candle contains 60mg of CBD that melts into a topical oil when lit. Available: Nationwide

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors.

All images from WeedMaps.