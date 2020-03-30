Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MedMen President Sells LA Mansion To YouTuber After Laying Off 40% Of Personnel

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
MedMen President Sells LA Mansion To YouTuber After Laying Off 40% Of Personnel

MedMen (OTC: MMNFF) President Andrew Modlin has jettisoned his West Hollywood home to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

The property was valued at $3.9 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The contemporary house is just a few blocks away from MedMen's Hollywood dispensary and covers about 4,075 square feet.

The deal comes on the heels of an announcement confirming that MedMen laid off almost 40% of its staff.

See Also: MedMen CEO On Recent Layoffs: 'We're On Chapter Two, Where Execution Means Profitability'

The two-stories house touts sculptures, a floating staircase leading to glass-filled interiors that open directly outside, a swimming pool, a spa and a cabana.

The second story has several bedrooms and bathrooms overlooking the affluent neighborhood.

Modlin co-founded MedMen in 2010 with Adam Bierman. It has since expanded to several states.

Chamberlain, 18, ranks as one of the most influential people on the internet, having won a "Streamy" award for breakout star in 2018.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMNFF)

MedMen Gets Support From Gotham Green, Withdraws Guidance Due To Coronavirus
The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Outperform S&P Again As Weed Is Deemed 'Essential' In COVID-19 Times
Temp Staffing Spikes In Cannabis Sector During COVID-19 Pandemic
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 25, 2020
MedMen Names Former Whole Foods VP To Its Board Of Directors
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 19, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: The Los Angeles TimesCannabis Markets Real Estate

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.33
-0.3964
- 8.38%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.47
-0.64
- 5.28%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.86
-0.2108
- 2.61%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$260.42
6.42
+ 2.53%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga