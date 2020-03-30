MedMen President Sells LA Mansion To YouTuber After Laying Off 40% Of Personnel
MedMen (OTC: MMNFF) President Andrew Modlin has jettisoned his West Hollywood home to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.
The property was valued at $3.9 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.
The contemporary house is just a few blocks away from MedMen's Hollywood dispensary and covers about 4,075 square feet.
The deal comes on the heels of an announcement confirming that MedMen laid off almost 40% of its staff.
The two-stories house touts sculptures, a floating staircase leading to glass-filled interiors that open directly outside, a swimming pool, a spa and a cabana.
The second story has several bedrooms and bathrooms overlooking the affluent neighborhood.
Modlin co-founded MedMen in 2010 with Adam Bierman. It has since expanded to several states.
Chamberlain, 18, ranks as one of the most influential people on the internet, having won a "Streamy" award for breakout star in 2018.
