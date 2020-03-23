Market Overview

Planet 13 Expands Its Delivery Services In Response To COVID-19 Concerns
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Planet 13 Expands Its Delivery Services In Response To COVID-19 Concerns

Cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTC: PLNHF) said Monday it has broadened its delivery capacities in a response to the newly issued declaration, which directs all adult-use and medical marijuana dispensaries to close their storefronts in Nevada where it's based.

Since the declaration enables only legal cannabis purchase via delivery, the company has added three more delivery vehicles, having in total eight and offering 24/7 services.

Over the next couple of days, Planet 13 plans to add seven more vehicles, servicing Las Vegas and other municipalities in the greater Las Vegas Valley.

"We have one of the largest delivery platforms in Nevada and will be expanding it to ensure continuity of service to the greater Las Vegas Valley residents," said Larry Scheffler and Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Planet 13. "As one of the few companies with an existing delivery program, we have a responsibility to our community to pick up the slack as other dispensaries close."

Planet 13’s shares were trading 3.92% higher at 98 cents per share on Monday morning.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

