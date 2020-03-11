Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Planet 13 To Enter Cannabis Wholesale Market With Its In-House Brands
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Planet 13 To Enter Cannabis Wholesale Market With Its In-House Brands

Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF), operator of the world’s largest cannabis dispensary and entertainment complex in Las Vegas, announced it's entering the wholesale market after strong performances of their own in-house brands.

The brands include HaHa Gummies, Dreamland Chocolates, TRENDI, Leaf & Vine, and Medizin, which set a record of $1 million in combined sales at Planet 13 in February.

See Also: Mike Tyson's 'Baddest Cannabis On The Planet' Launches Exclusively At Planet 13 In Vegas

Currently, the brands are available in a few select dispensaries in Las Vegas. However, over the course of the first six months of 2020, Planet 13 intends to roll out the brands to dispensaries across Nevada.

"Our customers have a unique connection to our products, they watch as Dreamland Chocolates are poured in front of them, as Haha Gummies are molded. This unique experience combined with our award-winning packaging, and a product that meets the brand promise of a great tasting uplifting experience results in a product that flies off the shelf,” said Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13.

Photo courtesy of Planet 13.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLNHF)

Seed Funding: 8 Cannabis Companies Looking For Investors
Mike Tyson's 'Baddest Cannabis On The Planet' Launches Exclusively At Planet 13 In Vegas
'A Good Time' At The World's Largest Cannabis Dispensary
Every OTC Markets Company That Will Be At The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Next Week
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate Turmoil, Mass Layoffs And Stocks In Red
695,000 Visitors Spending $90 Each: 2019 Numbers From The Largest Dispensary In The World
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.76
-0.62
- 7.4%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.37
-0.74
- 6.11%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.36
-0.2438
- 5.3%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$274.57
-13.845
- 4.8%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga