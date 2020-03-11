Planet 13 To Enter Cannabis Wholesale Market With Its In-House Brands

Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF), operator of the world’s largest cannabis dispensary and entertainment complex in Las Vegas, announced it's entering the wholesale market after strong performances of their own in-house brands.

The brands include HaHa Gummies, Dreamland Chocolates, TRENDI, Leaf & Vine, and Medizin, which set a record of $1 million in combined sales at Planet 13 in February.

Currently, the brands are available in a few select dispensaries in Las Vegas. However, over the course of the first six months of 2020, Planet 13 intends to roll out the brands to dispensaries across Nevada.

"Our customers have a unique connection to our products, they watch as Dreamland Chocolates are poured in front of them, as Haha Gummies are molded. This unique experience combined with our award-winning packaging, and a product that meets the brand promise of a great tasting uplifting experience results in a product that flies off the shelf,” said Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13.

Photo courtesy of Planet 13.