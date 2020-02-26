Market Overview

Mike Tyson's 'Baddest Cannabis On The Planet' Launches Exclusively At Planet 13 In Vegas
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 10:03am   Comments
Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC: PLNHF)(CSE:PLTH) announced Tuesday an exclusive collaboration with Mike Tyson’s Tyson Ranch to sell Undisputed 87 at its Las Vegas SuperStore.

Back in 1987, Tyson became the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world by defeating Tony Tucker in Las Vegas.

"Undisputed87 is an ode to the legacy Mike left not only in Vegas but in the world of fighting,” Tyson Ranch CEO Rob Hickman said in a statement. “We knew there was no better place to launch this brand than the cannabis SuperStore that is Planet 13. We are extremely excited about this exclusive partnership and bringing Mike back to Vegas”

What’s more, Planet 13’s Super Store is considered the biggest cannabis dispensary, located close to the place where Tyson had some of the most important fights.

“We are the only dispensary on the planet that has thousands of tourists and cannabis aficionados from all over the world visit daily, making Planet 13 the perfect place for any brand looking to create a national reputation,” said David Farris, Planet 13 VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’ve been supporters of Mike Tyson for a long time. We launched Tyson Ranch as a SuperStore exclusive in March 2019 and it quickly became one of the top selling pre-rolls in Nevada . We are excited that Mike Tyson has chosen Planet 13 to launch Undisputed 87.”

Planet 13 closed Tuesday’s session 1.49% lower at $1.73 per share.

Posted-In: MIke Tyson Rob Hickman Tyson RanchCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

