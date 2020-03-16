Kent County, Michigan's First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Draws Over 100 Customers At Opening

Amid coronavirus concerns, the first adult-use cannabis store in Kent County, Michigan — Meds Cafe — opened Friday.

A line of more than 100 people formed at the opening, according to MLive.

The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t delayed the opening of two more adult-use cannabis stores in West Michigan.

Bella Sol Wellness Centers in Muskegon, and KKind in Kalamazoo Township each opened their doors on Friday as well, according to the news outlet.

Meds Cafe opened with 16 strains of cannabis flower, THC extracts, smoking paraphernalia, edibles and other cannabis products for customers to choose from.

The first customer to enter the newly opened pot shop was Val Miller, a 69-year-old Lakeview resident who told MLive he never imagined he'd see the day when cannabis was legally sold in stores.

“It feels good,” Miller said. “It’s a free country.”

