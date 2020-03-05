C3 Industries Opens 'High Profile' Dispensary Just In Time For Hash Bash, St. Paddy's Day

Cannabis manufacturer and retailer C3 Industries said Thursday it will open its flagship High Profile boutique provisioning center in Ann Arbor, with a grand opening set for March 14.

The dispensary, which is licensed for both adult-use and medical sales, is located in the University of Michigan central campus area at 617 Packard St. It will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

This is the second of many provisioning centers C3 Industries plans to launch in Michigan in the next two years, according to the company.

The High Profile store is the first in Michigan to offer a plethora of award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis products from the company’s Webberville facility, C3 said in a press release. The dispensary will also sell products from other providers.

"Ann Arbor has long been the epicenter of cannabis culture and activism in Michigan and the U.S. more broadly," C3 CEO Ankur Rungta said in a statement.

"Now that we've received our adult-use license, we're opening the doors of the Ann Arbor store just in time for St. Patrick's Day and Hash Bash. We will provide patients and consumers with the highest-quality products and a premium retail experience."