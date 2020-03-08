Kalamazoo, Michigan Weighs Zoning, Restrictions For Cannabis Businesses

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

In October 2019, the western Michigan city of Kalamazoo accepted Ordinance 2,000, which postpones the city's recreational use opt-in and sets a goal date of June 1, according to MLive.

The reason behind this decision: to leave time for local ordinances and zoning to be amended with the needs of the community.

On Feb. 28, the city issued a draft version of its adult-use marijuana ordinance with guidelines and zoning for local marijuana companies, such as retail stores and cultivation and processing facilities.

Some of the draft provisions keep cannabis businesses, with the exception of safety compliance facilities, 1,000 feet away from kindergartens and private or public schools with grades one through 12.

The guidelines also call for cannabis businesses to remain 500 feet away from any childcare center.

Kalamazoo has scheduled public meetings throughout March to receive community feedback and discuss the proposed ordinance, according to MLive.

City fficials reportedly want to tackle the problem of social equity in the cannabis industry with a yet-to-be-released licensing ordinance.

“We’re going to see what we can do to improve the lives of, particularly African American people, and how do you do that in the context of current constitutional law that says you can’t make a distinction on the basis of race?" city attorney Clyde Robinson told MLive.

“That’s the challenge,” he said. “There may be ways to do that, but you’re threading a needle.”

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.