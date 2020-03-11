Market Overview

Can-Fite Says Preclinical Study Shows That Small Amounts Of CBD Can Help With Obesity
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 3:21pm
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI)  announced new pre clinical results Wednesday showing that cannabis-derived CBD "fractions" constrain the expansion of human fat cells by 60%.

The fractions used in the study were provided by Univo Pharmaceuticals (TASE: UNVO), Can-Fite said in a press release. 

This data implies the agent’s potential for an anti-obesity effect at low nano-molar concentrations, according to the company.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company’s expertise in this sphere comes from working on its NASH drug Namodenoson, which is an orally bioavailable drug that attaches to the A3 adenosine receptor. 

The company recently finalized enrollment in a Phase 2 study with endpoints that track percentage change in liver fat, serum ALT levels and weight loss. 

“These new findings, showing reduction in fat cell expansion, together with the good safety profile of minute CBD concentration, support its potential utilization as an anti-obesity drug,” CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman said in a statement. 

The global obesity market is very profitable, with the potential of surpassing $12 billion by 2023, according to Market Research Future, Can-Fite said. 

The stock was trading 12.78% higher at $1.50 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

