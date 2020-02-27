Market Overview

Can-Fite, Univo Say Preclinical Data Results Show CBD's Anti-Cancer Effect In Human Liver Cells
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 3:49pm   Comments
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: said Thursday that new pre-clinical data results related to its collaboration with Univo Pharmaceuticals (TASE:UNVO) show “CBD’s robust anti-neoplastic effect in pre-clinical studies against liver cancer.”

The research was conducted on human liver cancer cells using cannabinoid parts boosted with CBD in nano and pico molar doses, the company said.

“Marked inhibition of Hep-3b, liver cancer cell proliferation was noted and was mediated via the A3 adenosine receptor, the target of Can-Fite’s drug platform.“

In addition, Can-Fite said it has signed an expansion of an agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to examine minute CBD dosages combined with Namodenoson in liver cancer and other oncological indications.

Under the expanded deal, Can-Fite said it will support the research and development operations for the two new indications with $400,000 in total.

“Many of the liver cancer patients are already treated with cannabinoids for management of constitutional symptoms such as anorexia, nausea, and fatigue,” Canfite's medical director Dr. Michael Silverman, M.D. aid in a statement.

“These novel findings of anti-cancer cell effects found with minute dosages of CBD may open up new avenues of utilizing cannabinoids to treat cancer patients while minimizing adverse effects.”

Can-Fite Price Action

The stock was down 6.92% at $1.21 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Posted-In: CBD Univo PharmaceuticalsCannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

