Cresco Labs Rebrands 4 New York Dispensaries To Sunnyside, Launches Delivery In New Hartford
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2020 12:58pm   Comments
Cresco Labs Rebrands 4 New York Dispensaries To Sunnyside, Launches Delivery In New Hartford

Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) (CSE: CL) announced Thursday that its dispensaries in Brooklyn, New Hartford, Huntington Station and Bardonia, New York are changing over to the company’s nationwide retail brand, Sunnyside.

Cresco is starting home delivery services for medical cannabis patients in the New Hartford area. 

From now on, patients based in New Harford, Clinton, Utica, Oriskany, Marcy, Whitesboro, Rome, Sauquoit and Frankfurt can order necessary cannabis medical products online for home delivery, the company said.

Home delivery services are available only for purchases of $80 and above, while orders of $150 or more receive free delivery.

The company also plans to add this service to the three other Sunnyside locations in New York.

“As we continue to build our national retail brand and consolidate the five dispensary brands we operate around the country under the Sunnyside name, we remain focused on ensuring that we deliver against the promise of what Sunnyside stands for — wellness, education and convenience,” Charlie Bachtell, the CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs, said in a statement.

“The ease of home delivery provides the convenience that many living in New York will appreciate with the benefit of the quality and consistency that regulated, third-party tested, cannabis products can provide. Home delivery plays a critical role in our ecommerce strategy, and we are excited to offer this service to reach medical cannabis patients in our communities with the right products they need.”

Cresco shares were trading 3.95% lower at $4.38 per share at the time of publication Friday. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

