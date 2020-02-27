Market Overview

Utah's Medical Cannabis Program Kicks Off March 1
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 3:13pm   Comments
Medical cannabis was legalized in Utah with the December 2018 passage of the Medical Cannabis Act, legalizing medical cannabis in the state.

In January 2020, the Utah Department of Health provided 14 medical cannabis pharmacies with licenses:

  • Beehive’s Own (two licenses)
  • Bloom Medicinals
  • Columbia Care (NEO: CCHW) (OTC: CCHWF)
  • Curaleaf (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF)
  • Deseret Wellness (two licenses)
  • Dragonfly Wellness
  • Justice Grown Utah (two licenses)
  • Pure UT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moxie.
  • True North of Utah (two licenses)
  • Wholesome Therapy

The next step is the official launch of the state’s medical cannabis program, which is scheduled for March 1, when Utah will start to accept applications for medical cannabis patient cards, according to  New Cannabis Ventures.

The next day, the state’s first medical cannabis pharmacy, Dragonfly Wellness, is set to open. 

