CEO Of Univo Pharmaceuticals Appointed Board Member At Can-Fite

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 9:17am   Comments
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF), an Israeli biotechnology company with a pipeline of proprietary compounds in Phase 2 and 3 clinical development stage that address autoimmune-inflammatory and cancer diseases, last week disclosed that CEO of Univo Pharmaceuticals, Golan Bitton, was elected as a board member to Can-Fite at its recent annual general meeting.

In September, Can-Fite BioPharma and Univo Pharmaceutical started a collaboration arrangement to co-develop cannabis-derived pharmaceutical products based on the platform technology of Can-Fite.

Bitton holds numerous years of management experience in the Israeli Ministry of Defense. While he was on duty, he executed and managed multi-million dollar projects for the Israeli Government.

Can-Fite is positioned to provide its extensive pharmaceutical expertise to the medical cannabis market, based on findings that prove that CBDs also bind to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), which is over-expressed in pathological cells.

“We welcome Golan as a board member and trust that his skills will be highly valuable to Can-Fite and also strengthen the collaboration in the cannabis arena, which is intended to lead to new intellectual property and novel pharmaceutical products,” said Can-Fite CEO Pnina Fishman.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

