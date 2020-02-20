Khiron Prepares CBD Wellness Line Launch Into Spain

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (TSXV:KHRN)(OTC: KHRNF), a vertically integrated cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, announced its intention to deliver the company's Kuida® CBD brand to the Spanish market.

This follows the reception of a "no objection" letter from the TSXV specific to Spain and is subject to meeting all regulatory approvals of the Spanish country. According to Euromonitor, Khiron plans to commercialize Kuida to a combined skincare market of over $6 billion.

"As our European operations ramp up, we are able to bring our unique products, consumer experience and scientific capabilities from Latin America into one of the world's fastest growing markets. Entry for our Kuida brand into Spain, and later Switzerland, will represent another milestone in the Company's strategy to serve consumers across multiple categories and markets," said Tejinder Virk, President, Khiron Europe.

Kuida, the prime consumer brand of Khiron's wellness business unit, carries the benefits of CBD to a product portfolio of skin and body care products. Kuida was nationally launched in October 2018. Available through retail, wholesale and online e-commerce channels.

As the company increases Kuida distribution in Europe, an initial launch in the U.K. will be succeeded by a strategic marketing and retail campaign.