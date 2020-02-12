WeedMD Subsidiary To Supply Canadian myHSA Clients

By Jelena Martinovic.

WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V: WMD) (OTC: WDDMF) (FSE: 4WE), a producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced this week that its subsidiary Starseed Medicinal is the new preferred supplier of medical cannabis to Canadian myHSA participants.

MyHSA is a digital wellness and reimbursement platform in operation since 2013. It allows more than 2,600 advisors to manage health spending accounts, insurance products and employee benefits in a collaboration with over 8,500 employers.

WeedMD Inc and Starseed Medicinal partnered with the benefits provider to bring their quality cannabis products to over 51,000 myHSA participants, WeedMD CEO Angelo Tsebelis said in a statement.

“With the onset of flexible digital solutions, myHSA’s eligible participants get direct access to our patient portals and full-service medical cannabis program as well as easy digital access to claim reimbursement and adjudication."