Hemp Inc. To Purchase CBD From Colombia's One World Pharma

By Jelena Martinovic.

One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), a producer and distributor of cannabis and hemp raw plant ingredients, announced a letter of intent Friday between Hemp Inc and One World Pharma SAS.

Hemp Inc, a producer of eco-friendly products, said it expects to buy 3,000 kilograms of non-psychoactive CBD crude and CBD distillate every three to four months.

“One World Pharma is elated to now be entering our anticipated commercialization phase of our Colombian-grown CBD ingredients,” One World Pharma president Brian Moore said in a statement.

The price per kilo of CBD ingredients will depend on the predominant U.S. market and will be trimmed by bilaterally settled volume discounts. The shipment of a sample from Colombia and a due diligence period is determined by the letter of intent.

“This opportunity to work with one of the most well-known and well-established hemp companies is an important seminal transaction and clearly our 30% discount to most U.S. CBD pricing was very attractive to Hemp, Inc.," Moore said.