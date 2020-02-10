Market Overview

Hemp Inc. To Purchase CBD From Colombia's One World Pharma

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 4:00pm   Comments
Hemp Inc. To Purchase CBD From Colombia's One World Pharma

By Jelena Martinovic.

One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), a producer and distributor of cannabis and hemp raw plant ingredients, announced a letter of intent Friday between Hemp Inc and One World Pharma SAS.

Hemp Inc, a producer of eco-friendly products, said it expects to buy 3,000 kilograms of non-psychoactive CBD crude and CBD distillate every three to four months. 

“One World Pharma is elated to now be entering our anticipated commercialization phase of our Colombian-grown CBD ingredients,” One World Pharma president Brian Moore said in a statement.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

The price per kilo of CBD ingredients will depend on the predominant U.S. market and will be trimmed by bilaterally settled volume discounts. The shipment of a sample from Colombia and a due diligence period is determined by the letter of intent.

“This opportunity to work with one of the most well-known and well-established hemp companies is an important seminal transaction and clearly our 30% discount to most U.S. CBD pricing was very attractive to Hemp, Inc.," Moore said.

Posted-In: Colombia Hemp Inc. One World PharmaCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

