Flushing Cannabis Plants Prior To Harvest Doesn't Improve Quality, But It Does Worsen Flavor

Rx Green Technologies recently looked into the cannabis cultivation practice of flushing plants with water directly prior to harvest, which cannabis cultivators have long thought improves cannabis quality and flavor.

Rx Green Technologies tasked a licensed Colorado-based cultivation facility with producing cannabis flushed with water for: 14 days, 10 days, 7 days and 0 days (no-flush). No major statistical differences were found in the samples mineral content, THC and terpenes.

Interestingly, in a blind taste test, industry professionals preferred the taste of cannabis that was flushed for 0 days.

“We were excited to scientifically test the practice of flushing and determine its validity for growers. Our experience with this trial proves that our industry needs research to support cultivators,” Stephanie Wedryk, PhD, director of research and development at Rx Green Technologies, told Benzinga.

Photo by Javier Hasse.