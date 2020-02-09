Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Flushing Cannabis Plants Prior To Harvest Doesn't Improve Quality, But It Does Worsen Flavor
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2020 3:58pm   Comments
Share:
Flushing Cannabis Plants Prior To Harvest Doesn't Improve Quality, But It Does Worsen Flavor

Rx Green Technologies recently looked into the cannabis cultivation practice of flushing plants with water directly prior to harvest, which cannabis cultivators have long thought improves cannabis quality and flavor.

Rx Green Technologies tasked a licensed Colorado-based cultivation facility with producing cannabis flushed with water for: 14 days, 10 days, 7 days and 0 days (no-flush). No major statistical differences were found in the samples mineral content, THC and terpenes.

Interestingly, in a blind taste test, industry professionals preferred the taste of cannabis that was flushed for 0 days. 

“We were excited to scientifically test the practice of flushing and determine its validity for growers. Our experience with this trial proves that our industry needs research to support cultivators,” Stephanie Wedryk, PhD, director of research and development at Rx Green Technologies, told Benzinga.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Education Markets General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.35
-0.2354
- 3.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.31
-0.317
- 2.73%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.07
-0.395
- 2.4%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$332.24
-1.69
- 0.51%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga