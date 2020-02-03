Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Innovative Industrial Properties Strikes Sale-Leaseback Deal With Green Thumb Industries On Ohio Property
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2020 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Innovative Industrial Properties Strikes Sale-Leaseback Deal With Green Thumb Industries On Ohio Property

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTC: GTBIF) has closed a sale-leaseback agreement for a Toledo, Ohio processing facility with medical cannabis real estate company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR).

The agreement is for $2.9 million, not including transaction costs, according to a Monday press release from Innovative.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

The closing serves as the latest example in the rising trend of sale-leaseback deals in the space.

The deal is the second between the two companies. Previously, the two closed a similar transaction for GTI's Danville, Pennsylvania facility in November 2019.

The closing gives Innovative its 49th property across several U.S. markets, including Arizona, California, Colorado and Florida, giving the company 3.2 million square feet in rentable area.

Per the deal, GTI is expected to make specific upgrades to the facility for which Innovative will reimburse up to $4.3 million. In total, the deal could reach $7.2 million in size. 

Ben Kovler, GTI CEO and founder, said in a statement the company will use the funds for "strategic initiatives and capacity expansion projects."

Green Thumb shares were trading down 3.25% at $9.24 at the time of publication Monday, while Innovative shares were trading 4.1% higher at $93.17.

Posted-In: Cannabis News REIT Markets Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IIPR + GTBIF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Sundial Lose Their CEOs, Santa Cruz Gets Trippy And Much More
Green Thumb Industries To Open Second Recreational-Only Dispensary In Illinois
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
5 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
14 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$325.17
3.42
+ 1.06%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.64
0.1
+ 0.6%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.73
0.0382
+ 0.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.60
0.03
+ 0.26%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga