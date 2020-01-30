Market Overview

Santa Cruz Becomes 3rd US City To Decriminalize Magic Mushrooms
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 11:44am   Comments
Denver, Colorado became the first city in the U.S. last spring to decriminalize mushrooms containing the psychedelic psilocybin, often called “magic mushrooms.”

Oakland, California became the second city in the U.S. to do so in June, legalizing psilocybin and peyote.

Santa Cruz, California, became the third city in the U.S. to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms on Tuesday, with the city’s council passing the measure unanimously, according to CBS affiliate KPIX 5.

“The investigation and arrest of individuals twenty-one (21) years of age and older involved with the adult personal use and personal possession of entheogenic psychoactive plants and fungi listed on the Federal Schedule 1 list [should] be amongst the lowest priorities for the City of Santa Cruz,” the resolution said. 

Photo by Alan Rockefeller via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: KPIX 5 Magic Mushrooms Psilocybin psychedelics

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

