'Carts For The Arts' Exhibit Uses Old Vape Carts To Create Fantastic Pieces
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2020 3:32pm   Comments
Devoted to combating the waste from single-use vapes and cartridges through education and artistic expression, the “Carts for the Arts” exhibit, hosted at Sacramento's UpcyclePop Holiday market, features creative works including jewelry and clothing all made from discarded vapes.

“Carts for the Arts” premiered its exhibition in the large Gallery Suite alongside an expert panel discussion on combating waste in the cannabis industry. The Carts for the Arts popup was sponsored by TILT Holdings Inc (OTC: TLLTF) and Jupiter Research, and artwork featured donations from Jupiter.

Details on each art piece can be found here.

“We appreciate the creativity of these artists and their efforts to educate cannabis consumers and the general public on how to eliminate waste in the cannabis industry,” said Kaila Strong, director of marketing for Jupiter Research. “Jupiter is happy to contribute in any way that we can. Our company is actively working on launching new sustainability initiatives and we encourage other manufacturers to jump on board and work to fight back against waste.”

All images courtesy of “Carts for the Arts.”

Posted-In: Carts for the Arts Jupiter Research

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

