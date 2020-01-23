Nextleaf Labs Granted Health Canada Cannabis Research Licence, New IP Patent In Australia

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTC: OILFF) announced that Health Canada has granted the company a Research Licence under the Cannabis Act. The license enables Nextleaf Labs to manage several research and development activities, including stability trials on the company's nano emulsified water-soluble THC and CBD formulations.

"With a sub 10 minute onset time and no hangover symptoms, we are excited to continue to validate our intellectual property by scaling our cannabis-infused beverage technology from laboratory to commercial scale," said CEO Paul Pedersen.

This is the second license granted to Nextleaf on behalf of Health Canada. Research licenses allow for conducting human trials for sensory evaluation.

The company also announced it has been issued a standard patent by IP Australia, the Australian Government agency responsible for the administration of intellectual property rights. for its filtration cell used in the post-extraction process of cannabinoids.

This patent stretches the actual company's intellectual property portfolio. Now including proprietary filtration cell that permits the removal of undesirable compounds from crude cannabis oil more quickly and efficiently.

"One of the biggest issues with infused products relates to taste. With crude extracts and less refined oils, the consumer experience is affected by inferior taste and smell due to the presence of fats, and waxes," said Pedersen. "We are able to solve those issues at scale with our chilled ethanol extraction and distillation processes, which is protected by 12 issued patents. We expect to double our patent portfolio in 2020, and continue to secure intellectual property around the extraction, distillation and formulation of cannabinoids."