DJ Muggs Appointed Chief Brand Strategist At Bhang

Cannabis CPG brand company Bhang Inc. (CSE:BHNG) (OTC: BHNGF) announced Tuesday that DJ Muggs, co-founder of the popular hip-hop group Cypress Hill, and the leader of Los Angeles art collective Soul Assassins, will be joining the company as a chief brand strategist.

During his time at this position, DJ Muggs will concentrate on the "creative direction and strategy of the company."

'A Household Name'

“It is an honor for me to accept this position,” DJ Muggs said in a statement. "My life’s work has been about bringing the culture to the forefront and creating uncompromising art. With Bhang’s heritage, I'm looking forward to joining its award-winning team and making Bhang a household name."

Jamie Pearson, Bhang President & CEO, said "Muggs has been a trend setter in mainstream and underground art and music circles as well as a vocal cannabis user and legalization supporter. He identifies and guides trends and talent and we are excited to watch his vision and creativity influence Bhang’s culture and direction.”

Other News For Bhang Inc.

In addition, the company announced that via its subsidiary it has purchased the 50% membership units in CB Brands, LLC and CB Productions LLC (“JV Entities”) from Cypress Hill Musik, a general partnership owned by the three founding members of Cypress Hill. The JV Entities run the Cypress Hill Bhang joint venture which is 50% owned by Bhang’s subsidiary.

The company plans to re-deliver cannabis-themed products under the CHB brand with “Cypress Hill reflecting the band’s identity and catering to their millions of fans around the world.”

Photo Courtesy Of DJ Muggs Twitter