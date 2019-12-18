Massachusetts Lifts Vaping Sales Ban, Montana To Enforce Moratorium In Latest State-By-State Developments

A temporary ban on vaping product sales in Massachusetts was announced in September by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The ban was initially set to end Dec. 24, but Baker decided to end it earlier on Dec. 11, according to Boston NPR affiliate WBUR.

“We were comfortable stepping back from the ban because the legislature created a series of restrictions around access to vaping products, especially for kids, and gave the Department of Public Health some pretty broad latitude to regulate the product and make sure people understand the risks going forward,” Baker said.

Multistate cannabis operator iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE:IAN) (OTC: ITHUF) said Tuesday its Massachusetts subsidiary Mayflower Medicinals, Inc. will soon resume vaping sales.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission restarted the sale of vaping products by state-licensed operators, but only for products that produced on or after Dec. 12 that have been tested for vitamin E acetate and other contaminants, including heavy metals, the company said.

Vitamin E acetate has never been used in the manufacture of iAnthus vaping products, the company said.

New York State Resumes Ban On Flavored Vaping Liquids

The New York State health department’s Public Health and Health Planning Council voted in favor of renewing an emergency ban on flavored e-liquids Thursday, according to CNN Health.

The extended ban is effective for another 90 days, prohibiting the sale of all flavored e-liquids except tobacco and menthol.

Nevertheless, the ban is not in effect at the moment due to the pending litigations by vape store owners who argue the ban will crush their businesses, according to CNN.

Montana To Enforce Vape Ban Despite Pending Lawsuit

Montana’s health department announced Friday it will start enforcing its emergency ban on flavored vaping product sales starting Dec. 18, reports Montana Public Radio.

A temporary restraining order that stopped the ban from taking effect expired Oct. 28, the agency said.

The state is awaiting a ruling by Ravalli County District Judge Jennifer Lint on a motion by industry groups that are demanding a preliminary injunction against the ban, the radio station reported.

Ralph Graybill, chief legal counsel to Gov. Steve Bullock, said the state can’t wait for a decision any longer.

Vape Businesses Closing In Washington Due To Ban

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board reported that a minimum of 377 vape businesses have discontinued their licenses for vaping products since October, when the state’s ban on flavored vaping products took effect, according to King 5 News.

Michigan Governor Asks State Supreme Court To Reestablish Flavored Vape Ban

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the state’s Supreme Court to invalidate a court order that is halting Michigan's temporarily ban on flavored vaping products, according to MLive.